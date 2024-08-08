Kenyan youth call for ‘mother of all protests’ as president swears in new cabinet

By Larry Madowo, CNN

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) — Young protesters in Kenya returned to the capital’s streets for an eighth week of demonstrations on Thursday as President William Ruto swore in a new cabinet.

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Nairobi city center as many businesses remain closed. Widely shared posters on social media called for the “mother of all protests” dubbed the Nane Nane March after the Swahili translation of the day’s date – August 8.

“We shall march for our rights and tomorrow, we shall liberate this country,” Kasmuel McOure, one of the most prominent young protesters, told reporters on Wednesday.

The demonstrations started nearly two months ago, with mostly Gen Z Kenyans organizing on social media against a now withdrawn Finance Bill. They persisted as more citizens joined a largely leaderless movement against corruption, the high cost of living, and police brutality.

Violent police crackdown

At least 61 people have been killed in the protests nationwide, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said, accusing police of using excessive force and live rounds on mostly peaceful protesters.

Another prominent protester, Shad Khali, called Thursday the third liberation of the country, saying it was the “climax of one and a half months of Kenyans demanding for accountability and governance by the rule of law” on his X account. Many young people have criticized the label of “anti-government protests” used by the media, insisting that they are marching for their rights as guaranteed in the constitution.

Police warned that criminals planned to infiltrate Thursday’s protests to commit crimes, promising to deploy adequate security personnel. Acting police chief Gilbert Masengeli advised members of the public “to take extra caution while in crowded areas that are likely to turn riotous.”

President Ruto dismissed his cabinet last month after public pressure but reappointed about half of the ministers, drawing fresh outrage. Lawmakers rejected only one of the 20 names the Kenyan leader submitted to parliament for vetting, including several opposition politicians.

“I am convinced that this moment to build a strong team of rivals. With the formation of this broad-based government that brings together former political rivals into one selfless patriotic team, we will unlock the potential of our country that has long been denied us by factional and sectarian competition,” he said at State House Nairobi.

The protests in Kenya have inspired similar demonstrations in Uganda and Nigeria.

