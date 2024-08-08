Colorado Springs to update homelessness response plan, asking for community feedback

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Colorado Springs is updating its long-term homelessness response plan and wants to hear feedback from the public on its current draft.

City officials say the updated plan is designed to reflect the community's priorities and outline new strategies to address homelessness in Colorado Springs.

It will also choose funding priorities in the effort to reduce homelessness in the city.

“One of the main public safety concerns I hear from residents is around homelessness in Colorado Springs,” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said in an Aug. 7 press release. “We have made a lot of progress in our community’s coordinate response over the last several years, but there is still more work to be done. This plan will reflect our community's priorities, outline key strategies, and coordinate our resources to the where they can make the biggest difference.”

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the city’s Housing and Community Vitality department is hosting an in-person meeting for the public to learn about the plan and provide feedback. The meeting will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the City Administration Building, located at 30 S. Nevada Ave. in Room 102.

If you can't make it in person, the city will also host a virtual meeting the same day from 6 to 7 p.m. You can find the link to attend here.

Individuals can register to attend either event at ColoradoSprings.gov/2024HomelessnessResponse.