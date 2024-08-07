State Dept calls for Israel to investigate allegations of ‘horrific’ sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees

By Michael Conte, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department called allegations of sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees by Israeli soldiers “horrific” and said Israel must investigate “swiftly” and “fully,” according to a State Department spokesperson.

“There ought to be zero tolerance of any sexual abuse, rape, of any detainees, period,” said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a press briefing.

Israeli media obtained leaked surveillance video that allegedly showed Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee.

“When there are alleged violations, the government of Israel needs to take steps to investigate those who are alleged to have committed abuses and, if appropriate, hold them accountable,” said Miller, who called the IDF announcement of arrests of those alleged to have involved and an investigation “appropriate.”

A report released by the UN Human Rights Office last week said Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have faced torture, mistreatment and sexual abuse since October 7 and that least 53 have died in detention.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.