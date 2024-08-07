Missing Boise boy’s body found in a canal not far from where he disappeared

By Don Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — The body of five-year-old Matthew Glynn, a boy from Boise who was reported missing on August 5 at around 5:45 pm, has been found. Search and Rescue crews found the boy’s body in a nearby canal on August 6 just hours after a media briefing where they discussed Matthew’s situation.

The Ada County Coroner has analyzed Matthew’s remains and determined the cause of his death to be drowning.

Missing Boise boy’s body was found in a canal just a half-mile from where he was last seen. Five year old Matthew Glynn went missing Monday evening during his 5th birthday party. Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar emphasized the dangers of canals at a press conference following the discovery of the body.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.