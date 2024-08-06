Competing ‘meant the world’ to Biles, taming joint pain, ‘hobbit’ humans: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Meant the world’: Team USA gymnastics star Simone Biles told CNN that competing in Paris took on special meaning after she struggled with the “twisties” during the last Olympics. Biles walked away with another three gold medals and a silver to add to her collection. 📹 Watch Biles explain what goes through her head 12 feet in the air

2️⃣ Trading blame: Microsoft went after Delta Air Lines for its recent travel meltdown, claiming its aging technology caused the airline to recover slowly from the global tech outage. The CrowdStrike bug led to “blue screens of death” on Windows devices.

3️⃣ Joint pain: Knee problems can creep up on you, and your genes and previous injuries could play a role. Here’s how you can lower or eliminate the risk of arthritis.

4️⃣ Fossil find: A hobbit-size species of ancient human that existed until about 50,000 years ago baffled scientists. Now newly discovered bone fragments are shedding light on the origins of these humans named after J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional characters.

5️⃣ Tsunami prep: Geologists say a landslide on a mountain in western Norway could trigger a tsunami that would submerge nearby towns. Learn how they’re preparing for a potential disaster that could happen years from now.

Watch this

✈️ Crash landing: A small plane narrowly missed a man when it crashed onto a golf course in Sacramento, California, after the engine shut down, according to CNN affiliate KCRA. Officials said the pilot walked away with a minor hand injury.

Top headlines

• Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate

• Elon Musk’s X sues ad industry group over alleged advertising ‘boycott’

• Pakistani national with ties to Iran charged in connection to a foiled assassination plot potentially targeting Trump

Check this out

🇮🇹 Carefree summer: Photographer Lucy Laucht already had family ties to Italy. During her first visit, she discovered il dolce far niente — the sweetness of doing nothing.

Quotable

🎞️ Plugging along: The 78-year-old filmmaker reassured fans that he doesn’t plan to retire after being diagnosed with emphysema due to many years of smoking.

Your health

🙁 Mental health: Despite some gains, teenagers — especially girls — are still struggling with feelings of sadness or hopelessness since the pandemic, according to a new report.

Quiz time

🍿 Director M. Night Shyamalan enjoys making movies with major plot twists and surprise endings. What was the title of his breakthrough film released in 1999?

A. “Signs”

B. “The Village”

C. “The Happening”

D. “The Sixth Sense”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Olympics update

🧗‍♂️ Speedy ascent: An 18-year-old from Texas can claim the title of fastest-ever Olympian – at least when it comes to traveling vertically. Sam Watson scaled the wall in just 4.75 seconds to set a world record during the men’s climbing competition.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Nelly Agbogu was worried about getting laid off from her job, so she took a bold leap and started her own company. Now she’s on a mission to elevate other small businesses in Africa.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. “The Sixth Sense” kicked off a long and successful career for Shyamalan. Here’s a list of his freak movie endings.

