The last time this wrestler competed at the Olympics, she did not concede a single point

(CNN) — She only recently turned 25, but Yui Susaki is already a reigning Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion, and is widely touted as the best pound-for-pound freestyle wrestler in the world.

Susaki – all 5 feet (1.52 meters) of her – has never lost an international bout at senior level, and another dominant performance at the Paris Games could propel her into the conversation over the greatest of all time. So how does she do it?

“There’s a concept in Japanese – ‘shin-gi-tai’ – that encompasses the mental, technical and physical approach to life,” Susaki told CNN via video call between her grueling morning training sessions as she prepared for the Games.

“When you get to the Olympics, the world’s highest stage, everyone’s shin-gi-tai is at similar levels. So to reach the top, you need your soul. Then your emotions are the last stretch – you need to believe in yourself constantly. I always make sure to do that when I train.”

Under the wing of long-time coach and wrestling legend Shoko Yoshimura, Susaki tore through her Olympic debut at the Covid-impacted Tokyo Games three years ago without conceding a single point in the women’s 50kg category.

She is also the first wrestler in history to achieve a “grand slam” in the sport – becoming world champion at U15s, U17s, U20s, U23s, senior and Olympic level.

Known for her technical prowess and raw strength, Susaki has been labeled “untouchable” and a “gold medal machine” by commentators in the lead-up to Paris. She intends to defend her title – but it doesn’t end there.

“I’m really looking forward to Paris as there will be a live audience this time. My first goal is to win gold and I will do my best to achieve my second consecutive Olympic victory,” Susaki, a native of Chiba prefecture, said.

“Then Los Angeles (2028), then Brisbane (2032). So, my goal is to win at the Olympics four times in a row.”

From Dagestan with love

Susaki spent some of her training camp in the Russian republic of Dagestan – renowned for producing top-tier athletes from the wrestling and combat world – to train alongside her idol, Zaurbek Sidakov.

The Russian is the reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 74kg category. But the three-time world champion will not compete in Paris, focusing instead on his transition to mixed martial arts.

“Wrestling and fighting is part of Dagestanis’ everyday lives and the toughest wrestlers do extra practice on their own after training is over,” Susaki said.

“I respect Sidakov the most. He taught me a lot of techniques and how to maintain my mentality during matches. Now I’ve felt Dagestani strength on my own skin and can combine it together with Japan’s strengths into my own work.”

The admiration is mutual.

“(Susaki) is the strongest in her weight class – I don’t think anyone will beat her in the near future,” Sidakov told CNN. “She’s smart and knows wrestling very well.”

‘I have never felt pressure’

Back home, Susaki also prepared for the Games by running up and down the esteemed “gold medal hill” in the coastal city of Niigata, training site for many of Japan’s top Olympians. She also picked up speed-skating and bouldering, which she says has strengthened her posture and grip.

Team Japan has a legendary lineage in women’s freestyle wrestling, carried on by Mayu Mukaida (53kg), Risako Kawai (57kg) and Yukako Kawai (62kg) who likewise will defend their Olympic titles in Paris.

“It’s because of our strong, hard-working athletes challenging each other that the level of wrestling in Japan keeps improving and many more strong athletes are being born,” Susaki said.

Carrying the hopes of an entire nation to not just replicate but extend previous successes would bring undeniable pressure to most. But in trademark fashion, Susaki thrives where others may struggle.

“I have never felt pressure,” she said, smiling.

“I simply channel the cheers of support into my strength. Being able to challenge myself towards this Olympic goal again – being determined to capture gold – makes me truly happy. I want to grow into a great person who others can model themselves on.”

