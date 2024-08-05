Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down Nevada south of Downtown

A man was killed Monday evening after he was hit by a pickup south of downtown Colorado Springs.

It happened just after 6:30pm along South Nevada near St. Elmo.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the victim was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Witnesses said the victim was in a wheelchair crossing St. Elmo, but it's unclear who was at fault for the collision.

The area was receiving significant rain around the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the Toyota Tundra remained at the scene.

The northbound side of S. Nevada is expected to remain closed for at least several hours while crash investigators carefully document the scene.