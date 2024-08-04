2 killed in stabbing attack in Israeli city of Holon

By Dana Karn, Ibrahim Dahman and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Two people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, medical officials have said.

The two killed were a 66-year-old woman and an “approximately 80-year-old man,” medical officials said. Two others were injured.

Police said the attacker was a West Bank resident and was “neutralized” at the scene. He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

One of the injured, a 26-year-old man, told CNN affiliate Channel 11 (Kan News) that he was walking his dog when a man ran at him and stabbed him in the shoulder.

Yaakov Levertov said that he was able to run away from the man to a bus terminal parking lot. It was only when talking to emergency services after this that he realized he was “not the only” victim.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said at a cabinet meeting Sunday that “this morning there was a murderous terrorist attack in Holon. I send my condolences to the families of the murdered and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Netanyahu praised the police officers who “eliminated the terrorist,” adding “we will reckon with everyone who cooperated with him.”

Israel’s Minister for State Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the site of the attack and repeated a call for Israelis to arm themselves.

“I share in the grief of the families and wish a full recovery to the wounded. Our war is not only against Iran, but here in the streets. This is exactly why we armed the people of Israel. More than 150,000 licenses for weapons in the last eight months,” he said, urging people to “carry a weapon, it saves lives.”

Palestinian militant groups celebrated the attack in Holon, with the Popular Resistance Committees, an umbrella organization of armed groups, and the Al-Qassam Brigades posting messages of support on their social media channels.

Hamas said in a statement that it “mourns” the perpetrator of the attacks, who it described as a “martyred hero.”

“Hamas views this act as a natural response to ongoing Israeli occupation crimes against the Palestinian people, including brutal acts in Gaza, escalating violations in the West Bank, and the assassination of movement leader Ismail Haniyeh,” it said.

The assassination of Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, earlier this week further heightened tensions at an already volatile time, raising fears that Israel’s conflict with Hamas and its allies could develop into a multi-front, fully-fledged war in the Middle East.

Attacks on Israeli civilians are not uncommon, though they usually take place in areas such as Jerusalem and the West Bank, where large populations of both Israelis and Palestinians live.

Last July, eight people were injured after a car driver rammed into pedestrians near a Tel Aviv shopping center and then got out of the vehicle to stab civilians. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.