Remembering”Smiley Riley:” yearly memorial held to benefit Riley Whitelaw fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One memorial event was held Saturday to remember Riley Whitelaw, a Colorado Springs teen who was murdered in June of 2022.

"Doing a benefit like this brings out the community. And in some ways, it helps me heal. I hope it helps other people in the community who were affected by her, our loss of her to heal," Courtenay Whitelaw, Riley's mom, said.

After her death, her family created the Riley I Whitelaw Memorial Fund, benefitting Air Academy high school students with academic scholarships and art grants. The fund was designed to keep her memory alive because Riley was an artist and exceptional student.

Every dollar from Saturday's yearly fundraiser goes to that fund. The fundraiser included a silent auction, catering, live music and rock painting.