Utah Olympic silver medalist arrested on new felony charges a month after plea deal

By Collin Leonard

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL) — Olympic silver medalist Brett Camerota was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating a protective order a month after he reached a plea agreement in a domestic violence assault case.

Camerota, 39, sent his ex-wife “over 50 text messages complaining about a friend she’d had at her house in Summit County,” charging documents say.

The former Olympian had been issued a protective order in February prohibiting him from contacting his ex-wife by text for anything other than discussions of their shared children and the house, as well as prohibiting stalking, harassing and threatening.

Camerota texted his ex-wife around 10 minutes after her friend left, “called her derogatory names, used vulgar language, and stated he was tempted to follow the person home,” according to charging documents. He is now charged with three counts of violating a protective order, a third-degree felony.

The protective order was issued after police say he attacked his ex-wife in his Park City home in January.

At the time, Camerota’s ex-wife told police he got upset at her while she was picking their son up for school, “kicked her into his car,” and “pushed her up against a washing machine” and choked her while she was trying to leave with the boy, according to charges from that case.

Camerota was originally charged in February with aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, third-degree felonies.

As part of a plea deal, Camerota entered a “no contest” plea in abeyance on June 21 to a reduced charge of assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor. In exchange, the other charges were dismissed.

The plea was to be held for 18 months and would likely have been dismissed if he met the conditions of the plea, which included to “maintain good behavior and have no violations of any laws other than minor traffic violations,” and “undergo a domestic violence evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.” If any conditions are violated, a judge can terminate a plea agreement, enter a judgment, and impose a sentence for the old charge, with a potential for a maximum sentence.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail Wednesday, where he was being held without bail.

Camerota competed at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin, Italy, finishing 38th in the Nordic combined individual event, which involves cross-country ski racing and ski jumping. In the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Camerota gained a silver medal in a team relay event and finished 36th in his individual race. Eric Camerota, his twin brother, is also an Olympic Nordic combined skier.

