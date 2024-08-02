Rodeo clown reunion kicks off 45 years of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame celebrations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Rodeo has such a rich history in Colorado Springs that an event was held Friday that brought dozens of rodeo clowns together for a reunion.

For some of these iconic performers though, it felt like more of a homecoming.

The acts led the audience to erupt with applause.

"It's awesome. It's rewarding when you see families, you know, come in and having a good time, and the little kids light up and it's just yeah, it's priceless," said rodeo clown J.D. Shulze.

Hats of all shapes and sizes could be spotted atop the heads of clowns from all generations.

They sat together signing autographs and at the head of the table was the oldest clown in the room.

Dixie Reger rodeod from the mid-1930s until 1953. It wasn’t always her plan but the rodeo life chose her.

"As a kid, I had no choice because my dad's rodeo had a longhorn steer. And back then you go where daddy told you to go," Dixie remembered.

She went down the road to dozens of rodeo shows to perform, with one friend sticking by her side.

"Well, Rabbit was my brother's Bill. You'd teach him to lay down and this and the other, riding wherever you went," said Dixie.

After pioneering the way for many women in rodeo clown culture Dixie had her last show.

"My last rodeo to clown you or even participate was right here in Colorado Springs. In 1953, I retired," said Dixie.

Now, at nearly 94 years old she’s back in the Springs

She felt nice and safe back with her rodeo family, in the same rosy cheeks she wore more than 70 years ago.

"This would have been me. It makes me an individual I got freckles. Nobody else up there has freckles," Daisy spoke about her lasting makeup look.

The ProRodeo Hall of Fame will continue with events each day leading up to the main event, that is on August 10.