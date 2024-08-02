‘Happy & brave.’ This pageant group is focusing on inclusivity

By Ryan Marshall

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — There may be a select group of women who normally participate in beauty pageants, however, we’re introducing you to a group that’s changing the pageantry game.

There are some women who feel they could never compete in a pageant. They may not feel small enough, pretty enough, young enough, or even old enough.

Some women might not feel welcome in a world with few minorities, while others might feel shamed for having a disability.

That’s not the case at United International Elite Pageants.

“We wanted to be different. I believe in pageantry, we need to be difference makers. And, we’re not your cookie-cutter pageant. We believe in empowering women to be the strongest and the best that they can be. We believe in having empathy. Empathy for all and equality for everybody,” Chris Lloyd, the owner of United International Elite Pageants (UIE), said.

“When I showed up, it was different than any other pageant experience I’ve ever encountered. Just the inclusivity of all the girls,” Deborah Lines, the Midwest director for the group, added.

UIE allows girls as young as 4 years old to compete in pageants locally, regionally, nationally and even internationally.

Chloe Mosley, who is a 10-year-old Pontiac girl, was recently the first runner-up in her division at the international competition in Atlanta.

“It feels great. Like, it’s like an unreal experience. Like, I never thought that I would like be wearing like a crown that looks like this,” Chloe said. “They make feel like amazing. They make me feel empowered. They make me feel supported.”

The pageant company also has several categories where women 50 and older can compete.

There’s also a special category for girls with special abilities.

“I feel happy, brave and a superstar,” Amy Douglass, 32, from Brownstown Township, said.

Amy has Down Syndrome, but that didn’t stop her from showing immense courage competing in pageants alongside her mother.

In fact, Amy won the UIE Exception Miss Classic International Crown in Atlanta in June.

“Were you nervous when you first started doing this?” I asked.

“I said, ‘I don’t get nervous. I get brave for a lot of things,'” she said.

Bravery and courage come in many different forms.

“It really just drove my soul. And, just passionate about it. So, the glow for me is real,” Lines said.

“Make it all-inclusive for them to compete on this stage with other women and other young girls and feel included,” Lloyd added.

To feel included, because beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

UIE is holding a mother-daughter pageant in Livonia on Saturday, Aug. 24. They’re still looking for people to come and participate.

