Car crashes into Annapolis dance studio, injuring two children

Published 1:00 PM

By Miyah Tucker

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Two juveniles were injured after a car crashed into a dance studio Thursday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Captain Jenny Macallair stated a 911 called was made around 8:47 a.m. reporting a vehicle drove into a dance studio on the 1300 block of Cape St Clair Road.

Students were inside the facility during the time of the crash. Two minor students suffered minor injuries and were transported to Anne Arundel County Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

