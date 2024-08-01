Bridge collapses in China killing 15 after flash floods

By Chloe Liu, Hassan Tayir and Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — At least 15 people have died after a bridge partially collapsed in China’s Shaanxi province with rescue efforts remaining underway as of Sunday evening, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Authorities said a portion of the bridge in Zhashui County in the city of Shangluo collapsed on Friday evening after recent rains and flash flooding, with CCTV reporting at least 25 vehicles falling off the bridge.

China’s national fire and rescue authority dispatched a total of 1,630 people, 205 vehicles, and 63 boats to carry out the rescue, the broadcaster reported Sunday.

It was unclear how many people remained missing or had been rescued as of Monday morning. Chinese state media earlier reported that one person was rescued.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday called for “all-out rescue efforts” and for authorities to stay alert to ongoing hazards.

The situation comes as wide swaths of China have been grappling with torrential rains causing flooding and landslides in recent weeks in a flood season that started two months earlier than usual.

In neighboring Henan province, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as a result of flooding, according to state media.

In the southwestern Sichuan province, more than 10 people were killed and 29 remained missing as of Sunday afternoon after flash floods hit a village in Hanyuan County early Saturday, CCTV reported.

Authorities said sudden floods struck around 2:30 a.m. local time, while many were sleeping and caused damage to homes, roads and bridges.

This story has been updated with additional information. An earlier version of this story misstated the province where the bridge collapse took place. It is Shaanxi province.