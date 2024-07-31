US women’s soccer team qualifies for Olympic quarterfinals as group winner after 2-1 victory over Australia

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The US women’s soccer team qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with an unbeaten record after its 2-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday.

Trinity Rodman opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, prodding home as she latched onto a header from her teammate, Sophia Smith.

Korbin Albert’s emphatic goal from long range doubled the US’ lead midway through the second half and, although Alanna Kennedy’s late goal did give Australia some hope, it was too little, too late as the Americans were able to hold onto the victory.

The US was victorious in all three of its group games, allowing it to book its spot in the next round as Group B winner with nine points from nine available.

The US women’s national team will face Japan in the next round.

The USWNT has historically been one of the most dominant soccer teams at the Olympics ever since it made its debut back in 1996.

Four gold medals in five Games – including a three-peat from 2004 to 2012 – cemented the US at the top of the pecking order in the women’s competition.

But it has been unable to reach those lofty heights of late with no gold medal since 2012, losing in the quarterfinals to Sweden in 2016 and winning the bronze medal in Tokyo three years ago. It also lost in the round of 16 of last year’s World Cup after having won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2019.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, though, it is a case of hope renewed under head coach Emma Hayes who is taking charge of the team for the first time at a major tournament at the Summer Games.

Hayes’ side won its opening two games of the group stages, scoring seven goals and conceding just once as it booked its spot in the next round with a match to spare.

A big part of the team’s success has been the team’s attacking line comprised of Smith, Mallory Swanson and Rodman who had scored or assisted on all seven of the USWNT’s goals this Olympics heading into Wednesday night.

And Smith and Rodman once again combined for the US’s opening goal on Wednesday, with Smith heading down to allow Rodman to poke home.

The US was the more dominant of the two sides, with Horan coming close with a close-range header that was tipped onto the bar.

But for all the possession It had, the US couldn’t find a way to extend its lead. That was until substitute Albert picked up the ball a few yards from the edge of the box and smashed the ball into the top corner.

The victory looked all but assured until a 91st minute goal from Alanna Kennedy halved the deficit and sparked life into the match – particularly given what the Matildas accomplished against Zambia, turning around a massive deficit to win a 6-5 thriller in the 90th minute.

But the US was able to hold on and maintain its 100% winning record and its spot as Group B winner.

The only downside of the evening came in the fourth minute when midfielder metronome Sam Coffey picked up an early yellow card which will rule her out of her team’s game in the quarterfinals.

