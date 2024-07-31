Colorado State Patrol provides update on deadly crash in Larkspur that closed I-25 for hours

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has determined that six cars were involved in a deadly crash that closed I-25 for hours over the weekend.

CSP says that on Sunday, July 28, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash near milepost 171, in Douglas County.

CSP says that the crash included a Toyota Highlander (Vehicle 1), a Subaru Forrester (Vehicle 2), a Toyota Rav4 (Vehicle 3), a Tesla Model Y (Vehicle 4), a Subaru Crosstrek (Vehicle 5), and a Subaru Crosstrek (Vehicle 6).

According to CSP, the driver of Vehicle 1, a 96-year-old male from Dallas TX, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. A passenger in the Highlander suffered serious injuries. Occupants of all the other vehicles suffered minor or no injuries.

CSP says that the initial investigation shows the front of Vehicle 1 struck the rear of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was pushed into the rear of Vehicle 3. Vehicle 3 was pushed into the rear of Vehicle 4. Vehicle 4 was pushed into the rear of Vehicle 5. Vehicle 6 was unable to come to a complete stop behind Vehicle 1 and its front struck the rear of Vehicle 1.

This investigation is ongoing and no charges have been brought against any drivers at this time.