Cascade Avenue to lose a lane as bike lane gets extended

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City officials shared an update on the changes coming to Cascade Ave. at Penrose Library Wednesday.

Soon, bikers will have more space to ride when the bike lane is extended to West Fountain Blvd.

"I think bike lanes are important because we need people to be safe," says Black Forest resident Tracy Mckenna.

Both cyclists and drivers we spoke with would like to see more bike lanes in the city.

Dante Thomas who works downtown said, "It's just all about safety. I have to like watch out for bikers or people because you never know."

"Bike lanes are kind of like the whole motorcycle thing, where it's hard when you can't see them," Mckenna said.

Right now, there's no designated lane for cyclists from Colorado Ave. to West Fountain Blvd.

The city hopes to change that by extending the bike lines.

A local cyclist, Chuck Cline says, "I think that will help, dedicated bike-only lanes would be great."

As a part of the extension, Cascade Ave. will go from two lanes down to one lane in each direction. This will allow more space for people on two wheels.

"As a driver, I think if people stay in the lane, I think it’s going to be incredibly helpful. I definitely believe in bike lanes in appropriate places - absolutely," says Mckenna. She also called for more bike lanes to be added in Black Forest.

The city hopes the extended lanes will make it easier to get to popular local trails and activities by bike.

As for cars, drivers can expect traffic to start being impacted in just over a month.

The city says it should last a few days.