Water drained in next phase of Pueblo Riverwalk Expansion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - For the fourth phase of the highly anticipated expansion of the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk, the majority of water has been drained.

The river channel in the heart of Pueblo is typically cleaned once every year, according to the Executive Director of the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. Right now, it's been drained as construction crews work to clean out any of the weeds and silt in the area since there will not be an opportunity for it to be cleaned next year as construction continues.

This major expansion includes a two-story boathouse packed with space for concessions, ticket sales, a rooftop deck, and boat storage. In addition to that the walkway and river channel will be extended.

Crews are laying the foundation to pour concrete in the construction zone. That's what the Executive Director of the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk says will mark a major milestone.



"That concrete is strong enough to, bare the, the weight and the pressure of the water. They'll remove that cofferdam and let the water into the new channel area, so that'll be a pretty exciting moment," said director Lynn Clark.

On top of the extension is where they'll build the boathouse. This will provide a spot where you can rent out conference rooms for meetings. The rooftop deck will also be able to be reserved for any sort of party or celebration.

Construction on the expansion is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.