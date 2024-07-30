Cars and canoes burnt to a crisp in Old Colorado City, arson investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several cars, canoes, and trailers are burnt to a crisp in Old Colorado City after what police believe is a case of arson.

Around 8:45p.m. on Monday night, Colorado Springs Police received multiple reports of a vehicle fire along West Vermijo Avenue.

Witnesses in the area described multiple cars on fire and stressed concerns of it spreading to nearby homes.

Thankful not, the owner of the property says while this is traumatic, he’s significantly relieved.

“In the end, there was a loss of several vans, vehicles and trailers that are very useful to us. But, to know that there was no threat to anybody's individual safety, there was a deep breath and then at that point, it's stuff that is replaceable,” Revolution Five Executive Director, Joseph Couch said.

Replaceable for a bigger purpose, the vehicles were the way Couch was able to transport young adults.

Apart of Revolution Five, a leadership institute in Colorado Springs, the vehicles were the way they were able to go to places like the mountains, water, and nonprofit ministries.

Couch says he has no idea who would target him or the school. Although, police say the evidence on scene indicates that the fire was intentionally set.

Now, the Colorado Springs Fire Department's arson team is investigating the crime.