Motorcyclist killed attempting stunts in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A motorcyclist was killed while attempting stunts in a northeastern Colorado Springs parking lot on Saturday, July 27, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD responded to the crash in the Floor and Decor parking lot near Woodmen and I-25 around 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash. When officials arrived on scene, they determined the rider was deceased.

In a preliminary investigation, CSPD determined that the rider lost control while attempting a stunt in the parking lot and struck a concrete wall before ending up in a residential backyard.

The rider has not yet been publicly identified.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.

Sadie Buggle

