‘Hacking’ your home for quick cash, new blood test for cancer, prioritizing travel: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Easy income: Homeowners are cashing in by renting out parts of their home on a short-term basis — often by the hour. For those lucky enough to have them, pools, backyards, living rooms or driveways can offer quick money.

2️⃣ Cancer screening: In a promising step, the Food and Drug Administration approved a blood test for colorectal cancer among adults 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. It’s the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the US.

3️⃣ Fading hope: The American dream of owning a home feels out of reach for many families. The overwhelming majority of renters say they would like to buy a house but can’t afford it — and more than half fear they’ll never be able to buy one.

4️⃣ ‘Monopoly money’: People who love to travel are making it a priority even when times are tight, with 25% of Americans saying it’s worth going into debt for a good vacation. They’re taking the approach of seeing the world now and figuring out how to pay for it later.

5️⃣ Signs of life: Four years ago, the discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds around Venus sparked controversy. Now the same team behind that finding has come back with even stronger observations.

🔥 Fiery phenomenon: Timelapse video captured by a group studying natural disasters shows a “fire tornado” forming as the Park Fire spreads in Butte County, California.

• FBI to ask for Trump’s ‘perspective’ in shooting probe witness interview

• Dollywood patrons wade through knee-deep water as theme park floods

• The group behind a massive effort to ‘clean’ voter rolls

$51.71

💇‍♀️ That’s the average cost for a women’s haircut in the US, compared to $34.56 for a men’s haircut, according to transaction data from 2023.

🔍 Inflatable art: A giant pink man, by Chinese contemporary artist Yue Minjun, created quite a buzz in a small town in Wales. Yue is known for his grinning self-portraits.

😅 ‘It’s toasty’: Actress Jennifer Garner kept her cool under dicey circumstances when she got stuck in an elevator for more than an hour at Comic-Con over the weekend.

🎙️ Announcer axed: Eurosport dropped veteran commentator Bob Ballard after he made sexist comments about the Australian women’s swim team, which won the gold medal in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay.

💍 Actress Bette Midler shared her secret to a happy marriage that has lasted nearly 40 years. What was it?

A. Saying “I love you” every day

B. Not having children

C. Weekly date nights

D. Sleeping in separate beds

🌠 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Two meteor showers will put on quite the show this week in the night sky. Here’s how you can see them.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Midler and her husband, Martin von Haselberg, have slept separately since the beginning of their marriage.

