Dozens of drivers impacted by busy Colorado Springs intersection chip sealing all lanes at once

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A paving disaster is creating a major headache for drivers in Colorado Springs, cars driving down Filmore Street are now covered in tar and rocks.

Viewers started calling KRDO13 Investigates about this just after 2 this afternoon saying that a contractor chip sealed all 6 lanes going both directions on the road. The tar is drying but, cars are still kicking up a lot of gravel.

The City of Colorado Springs says that this mess now getting stuck in tires of dozens of cars is all because of the heat. This situation makes it more likely you'll chip a windshield if you're in this area.

A1 the contractor chip sealed all of these lanes this afternoon which became a frustrating situation for dozens of drivers.

"Someone made a big mistake. I mean, I've lived in Colorado all my life, and I've seen a lot of roadwork, and there's a lot going on right now, but I have never seen where they have all, I think six lanes going down Fillmore and up Fillmore from the highway all the way up through centennial, all full of tar and this gravel that you'll see the piles of all over this parking lot and on my tires," said Colorado Springs driver Kent Anderson.

KRDO13 Investigates is speaking with the city right now but has learned that drivers impacted by this situation should contact A1 contractors themselves.

A1 contractors say that they will reimburse drivers if they can prove the damage is from the chip seal.