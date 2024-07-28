Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in new ‘Avengers’ movie

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Downey Jr. is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but it’s not what you think.

Instead of stepping back into his legendary Iron Man suit, the comic book character that he portrayed in over nine MCU movies, he will be playing Doctor Doom in a new movie titled “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The news was announced on Saturday at San Diego Comic Con during the Marvel panel when Downey Jr. revealed himself on stage in front of the crowd in the event’s biggest venue, Hall H.

“New mask, same task,” Downey Jr. said, according to video footage posted online from inside Hall H. “What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” is set to hit theaters May 2026, according to a press release. Anthony and Joe Russo, who have previously directed four Marvel movies, will direct. The Russo brothers are also tapped to direct “Avengers: Secret Wars,” coming May 2027.

Joe Russo told the Hall H audience that bringing Downey Jr. back into the Marvel fold is “proof of the unimaginable possibilities in the Marvel [Multiverse]” and that he’s “the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”

The Oscar-winner has previously spoken about his openness to return to the MCU, telling Esquire in April that he’d “happily” come back because the MCU “is too integral a part of my DNA.”

Downey Jr. first portrayed the comic book superhero Iron Man in the 2008 film of the same name, which had two sequels. He also appeared in a number of Marvel franchise movies including 2018’s “Infinity Wars” and “Spider Man: Homecoming.” (Years-old spoiler alert:) His character was famously killed off in 2019’s “Endgame.”

As Marvel is always coy about the tricks that are up their sleeve, many questions remain about how the universe will balance Downey’s double duty – but the Marvel Multiverse infinitely vast. (See: One big Marvel actor’s clever return to the MCU in “Deadpool & Wolverine.)

“Avengers: Doomsday” will replace the previously announced “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” in the MCU release calendar.

Jonathan Majors was set to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” in 2026 but was dropped by the studio after he was found guilty of assault and harassment in a 2023 trial. Shortly after news of the verdict, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN that Marvel Studios would not be moving forward on any future projects with Majors.

CNN's Nicki Brown and Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this story.