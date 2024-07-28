‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2, episode 7 recap: Dragonrider hopefuls feel the burn

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The dragon pit was activated in this week’s penultimate episode of “House of the Dragon,” and the only rule to know before stepping inside was: Claim a dragon or become that dragon’s charbroiled lunch.

Not everyone can be as lucky as Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), who for some still-unknown reason to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) was “chosen” by the dragon Seasmoke as its new rider.

On the shores of Driftmark, with their dragons behind them, Addam told Rhaenyra that he wanted to “learn the way of dragonriders” and established himself as a Team Black ally, still, however, withholding the fact that he’s Corlys Valeryon’s (Steven Toussaint) illegitimate son.

It’s all good and grand that Seasmoke now has a rider but there are still two more unclaimed dragons in the pit that Rhaenyra needs claimed if they want to stand a chance against Vhagar and Team Green.

Mysaria had her spies spread word around King’s Landing that Rhaenryra was looking for “lowborn” people who believe they’re, um, unofficial members of the Targaryen bloodline, to come to Dragonstone and try to claim a dragon.

“Let us raise an army of bastards,” Rhaenyra told Mysaria.

Alas, most of the potential dragon riders who traveled from King’s Landing to attend Rhaenyra’s dragon pit picnic got burned by Vermithor, the second largest dragon in Westeros after Vhagar.

Still, the fiery experiment ultimately was a success, with two dragonriders emerging from the ashes.

Hugh (Tom Bennett), the blacksmith in King’s Landing who struggled to care for his sick daughter because of the blockade, claimed Vermithor amid the chaos. And Ulf (Kieran Bew), a beer-guzzling King’s Landing resident who isn’t really sure of his parentage but suspects he has Targaryen blood, stumbled upon and claimed Silverwing in the pit.

Rhaenyra now has at least five dragons at her disposal, not including Daemon’s Caraxes, who is still at Harrenhal.

Speaking of Daemon, it seems like he finally won over the River Lords after he and Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes), now Lord Paramount of the Riverlands, summoned them to Harrenhal – but it was a messy endeavor.

With everyone gathered, Oscar announced that House Tully recognizes Rhaenyra as their Queen because of their oath to the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine), but he knew the River Lords hate Daemon because of the “barbarities” that he ordered Ser Willem Blackwood (Jack Parry-Jones) to commit in the name of the Queen.

Oscar ordered Daemon to kill Willem as an act of contrition, which he reluctantly did after admitting that he may have been “enthusiastic in pursuing my aims.”

Another vision then haunted Daemon.

This time, he’s with his brother King Viserys, who is in his near-death state. The ghost of his brother mutters that he never wanted the crown because “all the pain it caused crushes whoever wears it.”

“You always wanted it, Daemon,” the ghost of King Viserys said. “Do you want it still?”

Elsewhere in Westeros

As Rhaena (Pheobe Campbell) and Rhaenyra’s children left the Vale for safer havens, Rhaena ran to the hills in search of the wild dragon. Could Team Black add yet another dragon to their roster?

Alicent (Olivia Cooke) fled King’s Landing in secret with Ser Rickard (Vincent Regan). While they’re in the Kingswood camping – not even glamping! – she listlessly told him that she hasn’t yet decided if she even wants to return.

Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) learned that his brother Daeron’s dragon Tessarion has “taken to wing” in Oldtown and will soon be ready to join the Hightower’s fight.

After chasing Silverwing back to Dragonstone, Aemond commanded Vhagar to pull back after he saw Rhaenyra’s new contingent of dragons perched atop the mountainside waiting for him. For once, Aemond has the look of fear.

