High heat in Pueblo prompts temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 8:05 PM
Published 7:54 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - As temperatures rise in Pueblo, more vulnerable populations are left to withstand the heat.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration Sunday from noon to seven at night, allowing shelters, churches, and places of ministry to open up as shelters from the heat.

One ministry, Crazy Faith, located off Elizabeth Street in Pueblo, prepared for the hot weather by allowing folks to come in and use the shelter while there was an emergency declaration.

"We want everybody to know that there is a place out there that will help them and try to get them a place to stay cool during the hot, hot weather.  And then if they need any other assistance, we could try to work on that," Lanny Kainz said.

Kainz had water bottles, snacks, and mats on the floor for folks to rest from the hot weather.

Crazy Faith Ministries is open year-round to help people experiencing homelessness.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

