Pueblo County Coroner identifies motorcyclist that died in crash on I-25

Published 3:09 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the motorcycle rider who passed away after a crash on I-25 on July 25.

The Coroner says that 65-year-old Richard A. Ornelas was injured in a Pickup/Motorcycle collision near Mile Post 101 on I-25 Southbound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The Pueblo Police Department does not suspect drugs or alcohol are factors in this crash.

