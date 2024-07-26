Giant pink man causes stir in small Welsh town

By Louis Mian, CNN

(CNN) — A large, pink, inflatable man, created by the Chinese contemporary artist Yue Minjun, has divided opinion in a small town in Wales.

The 13-meter- (43-foot-) tall inflatable, which depicts the artist himself laughing, while leaning on all fours on a big, white ball, has been displayed on the front lawn of a school in the town of Ruthin since June 24.

“The image represents the boredom of Chinese society during the rise of consumerism and economic reform in the early 1990s,” the centuries-old Ruthin School said in a post on Facebook.

Yue’s work, in particular his many grinning self-portraits, have become among the most recognizable pieces of Chinese contemporary art.

Ruthin School principal Frances King told CNN that Yue’s work has a “deep philosophical understanding,” aiming to “provoke a response in people” and make them think about “where you are in the world and what’s around you.”

“It’s meant to just make you stop and think what’s going on there – and that’s been exactly what’s happening,” King added.

She said the school’s students “love it” are “really quite fond” of the large inflatable man.

Yue’s work has sold for millions, prompting King to joke that the school have a “very expensive big balloon” on a field previously used for rugby.

“We’ve had mixed responses, where some people are saying ‘what a monstrosity,’” the principal acknowledged, before commenting that, nevertheless, “it is livening up your life.”

The inflatable has drawn a range of reactions in the town, with some lauding the work and others expressing skepticism.

A local resident, who didn’t want to be named, told CNN the inflatable is “absolutely wonderful,” noting that it has been “produced by a world-renowned artist” and has therefore “been a fantastic advertising focal point” for the town, which is about 150 miles north of the Welsh capital, Cardiff. The resident added that while “there have been mixed opinions,” they consider the installation “fantastic.”

Gina Moorcroft, who works at a clothing store in Ruthin, concurred with this assessment of what she described as the “eye-catching” artwork, commenting: “It’s amazing, it’s interesting.”

But others are not so sure. Another local resident told CNN the inflatable is “a bit odd for an art installation,” while a local barber aid opinions differed, explaining that he had heard both positive and negative reaction.

“Our first reaction was what on earth, why is there a giant inflatable of a man on all fours on the grounds of a school?” Angela Louise Sersa, who lives nearby, explained. “It’s just more weirdness in the world we’re living in.”

The inflatable was created by Yue for the Ruthin International Arts Festival, which began on June 28 and ends on Sunday.

The arts festival says on its website that it has aimed to create “spaces where international creativity can flourish within the local and cultural soils of Ruthin,” featuring the work of artists, directors, poets and creators from more than 40 countries.

The large inflatable will be removed from the school’s premises when the festival ends.

