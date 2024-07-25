Keeping a positive body image, Princess Diana’s letters, potty humor: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! After several weeks of troubleshooting, Boeing and NASA said they may have found the “root cause” of the Starliner spacecraft’s issues. Meanwhile, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams remain in limbo after 50 days in space.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Body image: You’ll probably watch the Olympics while lounging on your couch with a snack in hand. One thing you should not do is shame yourself about your fitness and body image while marveling at the world’s top athletes. It’s unhealthy and unrealistic, experts say. But you can be inspired by them.

2️⃣ Parental leave: Some countries provide a generous amount of time off for new parents. In the US, workers are not entitled to any paid days off by federal law. A reality show star — and new dad — said the American approach needs a makeover.

3️⃣ Royal writing: Princess Diana’s letters to her family’s former housekeeper are going on sale at auction. They offer insight into her private life, including wedding preparations to then-Prince Charles and details of Harry and William’s childhood relationship.

4️⃣ Hair discrimination: Puerto Rico’s governor signed a law that prohibits discrimination against people wearing Afros, curls, locs, twists, braids and other hairstyles in the racially diverse US territory. Supporters hailed the move as “a victory for generations to come.”

5️⃣ Potty humor: The hit YouTube series “Skibidi Toilet” features a cinema style known as machinima where human-headed toilets engage in war with humanoids. It has caught on quickly, and talks are underway for TV and film versions.

Watch this

🔥 Growing threat: California’s Park Fire quickly exploded in size, getting seven times larger in just a few hours and forcing mandatory evacuations in Butte County.

Top headlines

• Biden and Harris meet separately with Israeli prime minister

• What we know about the deputy charged with killing Sonya Massey in her home

• Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to remove California homeless encampments

$42 trillion

💰 That’s how much the wealth of the global top 1% grew during the past decade.

Check this out

🐔 Emotional expression: Blushing has always been a uniquely human form of expression, but a new study found that hens share this peculiarity and also are capable of showing fear or excitement this way.

Quotable

Sensitive subject: The former “Friends” star, who has been open about her fertility struggles, criticized JD Vance for calling Democrats “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” The GOP vice presidential candidate’s 2021 comments resurfaced this week.

Quiz time

💥 A hydrothermal explosion launched debris hundreds of feet in the air at which popular US national park?

A. Yosemite

B. Yellowstone

C. Death Valley

D. Grand Canyon

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Olympics update

🖐️ Big decision: Australian field hockey player Matt Dawson decided to amputate part of his finger so he could compete at the Summer Games in Paris. He injured his finger when he was struck by a hockey stick in practice just two weeks ago.

Looking ahead

🇫🇷 Opening Ceremony: Paris plans to put on a big show along the River Seine tomorrow to kick off the Summer Olympics. Here’s everything you need to know and how to watch.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority has been a critical source of support and sisterhood for hundreds of thousands of women through the years, including Kamala Harris. This is how it became a force in American society.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Yellowstone National Park’s Biscuit Basin will be closed for the rest of the season after Tuesday’s explosion damaged the surrounding area. Test your Olympics knowledge with our quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

