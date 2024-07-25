Have you been targeted by non-consensual deepfake pornography?

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence have made it easier for bad actors to create non-consensual deepfake pornography.

While “revenge porn” – a form of harassment that involves posting explicit images of someone online without their consent – has been an issue for years, new AI tools make it possible to artificially generate nude images that look strikingly real.

Women around the world, from Taylor Swift and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to high school girls in New Jersey and Texas, have been targeted by non-consensual, AI-generated sexual images in recent months. Social media companies are facing new pressure to address the spread of non-consensual images. And lawmakers are now scrambling to find a way to crack down on the people who create such images and the online tools that enable them.

Have you or your child been the target of this form of harassment? We want to hear about what it meant for your life and how (and if) law enforcement or school officials responded.

Tell us about your experiences in the form below. Providing commentary anonymously can be discussed.

