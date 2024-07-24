Number of aging Hawaii homeless residents rapidly rising

By Paul Drewes

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Along with Hawaii’s general population getting older, there are more aging homeless residents.

The number of Kupuna in shelters has more than doubled over the past decade.

Along with providing homeless residents a place to sleep and eat, Institute for Human Services shelters have also had to provide more walkers and wheelchairs to Hawaii’s aging homeless population.

“You are just seeing the beginning of a tidal wave. We know the whole population is aging and the homeless population is no different. We really need to be prepared for that,” said Connie Mitchell, IHS Executive Director.

At IHS shelters, 21% of residents are 62 or older.

That rate increases to about a third for senior veterans in shelters.

Many believe being homeless ages people even more.

“It is a daily challenge of keeping yourself together, to maintain your own self and guide yourself through it,” stated homeless resident Michael Wilkins. He has been living at the Iwilei shelter for several months, and at 65 years old has far surpassed the average lifespan for Hawaii’s homeless population – which is only 53.

“If you lose that many years of your life in general, then people who are 55, it is reasonable to consider them kupuna,” added Mitchell.

About a third of the homeless residents at IHS shelters are 55 and older. That jumps to 46% when it comes to homeless veterans age 55 and older.

Caring for more aging homeless residents has meant making shelters more senior friendly, with grab bars in bathrooms, and more beds on the ground – so they don’t have to climb into bunks.

While hearing, and vision and can diminish for these residents, the need for help with medications or regular health care increases.

“I had open heart surgery, and they help me maintain my medications. I have COPD and they make sure I am on my medications,” added Wilkins.

Chronic homelessness tends to come with additional chronic health conditions, especially for longtime alcohol or drug addicts.

“Many times your liver, heart and organs are in disrepair. They are failing, so they have more needs for the person,” stated Mitchell.

IHS is now working with the city and state to help develop programs so aging homeless can maintain cognitive abilities.

But with the increase in older homeless residents, there is concern there won’t be enough care homes for those who can’t take care of themselves.

“Do we have places for these people no? We have to think about developing more assisted living,” added Mitchell.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.