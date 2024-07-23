Colorado Springs Fire Department releases cause of fire at Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has released the cause of the fire that closed Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine.

CSFD says that the cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional due to an electrical malfunction within a neon transformer. A neon transformer is a device that increases voltage to send electricity to power neon signs.

According to CSPD, a total of 67 firefighters responded to this incident. Southbound Nevada Ave was closed between Eagle Rock and Austin Bluffs for some time while crews fought the fire.

CSFD was the only fire agency that responded to the fire.

The Mexican restaurant owners said they had no idea when they could reopen or repair the damage.