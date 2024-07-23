Colorado Springs Fire Department and Animal Law Enforcement save dog from hot car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) saved a dog from a hot car on July 17.

CSFD says that Engine 23 was dispatched to a call for service to assist ALE with a dog left in a hot car for possibly an hour and 45 minutes.

E23 personnel were able to get into the car to get the pup out.

CSFD's ALE partners at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region took the pup into their care to quickly get it the medical attention it needed. The dog was heavily panting, very hot, and showed signs of heatstroke.

CSFD says that the owner was eventually cited.

According to CSFD, it was 82 degrees on July 17. After an hour of sitting in the sun the internal temperature of the car could've gotten well into the 130-degree mark.

CSFD reminds people to never leave pets or kids in the car.