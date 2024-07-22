The Rockies react to Todd Helton’s Hall of Fame speech
A day after his impressive Hall of Fame speech, the Colorado Rockies reacted to Todd Helton's speech.
A day after his impressive Hall of Fame speech, the Colorado Rockies reacted to Todd Helton's speech.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.