Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers: Safety tips for drivers ahead of new law coming to Colorado roads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new motorcycle law is set to hit Colorado roads in just a few weeks.

However, there are some rules drivers and motorcyclist should keep in mind before a quick shortcut, turns into a quick trip to the hospital.

The new law 'lane filtering' allows Colorado motorcyclists to pass other drivers in the same lane.

Colorado is just one of five states implementing the law that will go into effect on August 7th, for the next 3 years.

According to the Colorado Department of Transit, more than 100 motorcyclists have lost their lives in fatal crashes every year since 2015; El Paso County saw the most in the state.

Dan May from Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers says there are multiple rules that go along with this law:

The vehicle the motorcyclist wants to pass must be completely stopped

The motorcyclist cannot exceed 15 mph

The lane has to be wide enough to fit the vehicle and motorcycle while passing

The rider must pass on the left and cannot enter the oncoming traffic lane

May says the theory behind the law is to make sharing the roads between cars and motorcycles safer.

A little more than half of the state's motorcycle deaths involved a rider that was not wearing a helmet.

May says no matter how slow, fast, or far a rider is going, it is crucial that anyone on a motorcycle wear a helmet.

If you have information about a crime or know something that could lead to an arrest, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

