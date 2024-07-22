LeBron James to be Team USA’s male flag bearer for Olympic Opening Ceremony

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — NBA legend LeBron James has been selected as Team USA’s male flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Monday.

Alongside a female flag bearer who will be announced on Tuesday, James will be front and center in a unique event.

The Opening Ceremony will be held along the River Seine, marking the first time that the ceremony has not taken place inside a stadium. The Parade of Nations – which typically features national delegations of athletes entering the Olympic Stadium on foot – will take place on the water itself, with boats carrying the 10,500 athletes through the center of the city.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 26 and will be broadcast on NBC.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a Team USA statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.

“Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The 39-year-old was chosen for the role by his fellow US Olympians. Per Team USA, more than 350 athletes (out of the 592 headed to the Games) will participate in the ceremony.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the first male basketball player to carry the American flag and third basketball player to be selected for the honor after Dawn Staley (2004) and Sue Bird (2020).

James will be making his fourth Olympic appearance when he takes to the court in Paris, as he looks to help the USA retain its gold medal in the men’s competition as part of a star-studded squad that features former MVPs Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid.

The men’s team begins Olympic competition against Serbia on Sunday.

Despite winning all of its warmup games, preparations for Team USA have not always been smooth, with the squad notably being pushed to the final buzzer by South Sudan in a breathless 101-100 victory.

The American delegation will be on the second-to-last boat in the Parade of Nations, as the US will host next Olympics in LA in 2028. They will be followed by 2024 host nation France.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.