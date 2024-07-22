Skip to Content
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced Monday that a homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found Sunday near Fountain Creek.

According to the PPD, someone reported a dead body near the creek and the 2800 block of Dillon Dr. on Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Responding officers located an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and the Pueblo County Coroner will identify the man at a later date.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the Pueblo Police Department is requesting anyone who has information about this incident to please contact Detective Hector Herrera at (719) 601-7023. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Tyler Dumas

