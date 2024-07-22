Colorado Gov. responds to speculation he could be named as running mate for VP Kamala Harris

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is one of the Democrats who has been speculated as a possible running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris if she secures the nomination.

Gov. Polis told CNN that "obviously, if somebody asks, I’d take a serious look at it,” but that “my phone hasn’t rung yet.”

“If they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old, balding, gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number,” Gov. Polis quipped after earlier calling the speculation “flattering.”

However, Polis cautioned “We’re not even there” in the process, but “I appreciate the question.”

“I hope she puts her time into it and picks the person who will best help her win and be a governing partner for her,” Gov. Polis said about Vice President Harris’s running mate search, adding, “I think there’s a lot of great people out there” and that he likes the idea of a governor being her running mate.

“Kamala Harris is going to be an amazing president,” Gov. Polis said.