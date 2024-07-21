Skip to Content
Runners lace up for historic Barr Trail Mountain Race in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Runners trekked through mud and wet gravel Sunday morning for the historic Barr Trail Mountain Race (BTMR).

One of the Front Range's most historic summer mountain running events, the BTMR is just over 12 and a half miles. 

It begins at the Cog Railway Station in Manitou Springs, goes up Pikes Peak’s iconic Barr Trail to Barr Camp, and then descends to the Barr Trailhead.

The race is apart of the Garden to Peak Challenge, which is a race series.

If participants complete the challenge under the mandatory cut-off time, they're able to receive prizes and awards.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

