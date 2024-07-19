Class of 2028 USAFA Cadets continue with basic training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- This week more than 1,100 basic cadets marched to Jacks Valley to continue with their military career.

The training is divided into two phases.

Cadets are training in what's considered Phase Two it's held at Jack's Valley, a more than 3,000-acre training area on base. The march was 5.2 miles long, the training at Jack's Valley is 2 weeks long and it consists of physically intensive military training.

There they learn land navigation and how to protect themselves from chemical and biological attacks. During the first basic cadet training, they learn everything from dress appearance to customs and courtesies. All of it is necessary for them to have a successful career in the military.

Phase two of cadet training is overseen by Air Force Officers and Upperclassmen at the Academy.