Skip to Content
News

Bradley Road back open following hit gas line in Colorado Springs

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 11:16 AM
Published 9:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Bradley Road at Horizonview Drive is now back open. CSFD says hazmat teams did not respond due to the size of the line hit.

CSPD says Colorado Springs Utilities has now taken over repairs in the area.

CSFD says a construction company working in the area struck the line while excavating.

Drivers were advised to avoid Bradley Road which was closed in all directions at Horizonview Drive for several hours.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content