Bradley Road back open following hit gas line in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Bradley Road at Horizonview Drive is now back open. CSFD says hazmat teams did not respond due to the size of the line hit.

CSPD says Colorado Springs Utilities has now taken over repairs in the area.

CSFD says a construction company working in the area struck the line while excavating.

Drivers were advised to avoid Bradley Road which was closed in all directions at Horizonview Drive for several hours.