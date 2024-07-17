American League tops National League for 10th time in last 11 MLB All-Star Games

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic returned to Arlington, Texas, for the first time since 1995 on Tuesday as the American League defeated the National League 5-3 to win the 2024 All-Star Game.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes started the game for the National League, becoming the first rookie pitcher to start in an All-Star game in nearly 30 years. He pitched a scoreless first inning, allowing one batter to reach on a walk and inducing a groundout from MLB home run leader Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees to end the inning.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers got the scoring started in the third inning with a three-run homer off Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck to give the NL a 3-0 lead.

But the American League answered right back with a two-run double from the Yankees’ Juan Soto and an RBI single from the Cleveland Guardians’ David Fry to tie the game 3-3 after three innings.

The American League took a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run blast from Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene. The National League couldn’t muster an answer, and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase closed the door in the ninth inning to earn the save.

Oakland Athletics fireballer Mason Miller picked up the win for the AL behind a perfect fifth inning that included strikeouts of Ohtani and Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.

Duran’s game-winning big fly earned him MVP honors, putting the outfielder in stellar company with baseball legends.

According to MLB, Duran said postgame: “I didn’t think about that. That’s a great list of names to be a part of. I think I’m just thankful to be able to play in the All-Star Game and for the Red Sox, and to represent them well. It’s just – I don’t know, it’s a surreal moment. So I’m just thankful to be here.

“I’m definitely not thinking I’m the best of the best. I’m a guy that keeps my head down and just works hard. There’s so many good players in this league. I’m just thankful that I can play against these guys.

“I’m just very thankful. It’s hard to put into words. It won’t hit me until I try to go to sleep tonight. Who knows if I’ll be able to sleep tonight,” he added.

The American League has now won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games dating back to 2013.

