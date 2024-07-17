Afternoon/Evening Showers and Isolated T-Storms

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo. A few showers may linger into the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers until about midnight, then gradually clearing skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid 50s for Colorado Springs and near 60° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then scattered showers in the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. High temperatures a little warmer, but normal for this time of year, at 87° for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers, some of which contain an isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.