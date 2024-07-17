Skip to Content
News

Afternoon/Evening Showers and Isolated T-Storms

By
New
Published 3:45 PM

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo. A few showers may linger into the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers until about midnight, then gradually clearing skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid 50s for Colorado Springs and near 60° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then scattered showers in the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. High temperatures a little warmer, but normal for this time of year, at 87° for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers, some of which contain an isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content