Adele’s ‘tank is quite empty at the minute.’ She’s planning a ‘big break’ from music

(CNN) — Just when you thought this summer couldn’t get any worse, Adele has gone and broken our hearts.

The singer has reportedly said she’s taking a major break from the music scene.

“My tank is quite empty at the minute,” she told German broadcaster ZDF in a recently shared interview. “I don’t have any plans for new music at all.”

Adele gave the interview ahead of a 10-date residency in Munich. She’s planning on stepping away from the spotlight when her run is over.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she told the outlet.

Adele also talked about her feeling about being a celebrity.

“I don’t like being famous,” she said. “I love that I get to make music all the time.”

Adele has retreated from the music scene to refuel her creativity in the past.

Her debut album, “19,” was released in 2008, while the follow-up, the critically acclaimed “21,” came out three years later.

It took another four years before her third-studio album, “25,” released in 2015. Her fourth, “30,” came out in 2021.

Before you go setting fire to the rain because we could have had it all, here’s a reminder that Adele has let us know before where her career stands in terms of her priorities.

“My career’s not my life,” she told Rolling Stone in 2015. “It’s my hobby.”

