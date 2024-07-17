Actor Treat Williams earns posthumous Emmy nomination for final role in ‘Feud’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Late actor Treat Williams was among the crop of Primetime Emmy Award nominees on Wednesday morning, earning a posthumous nod for his role in “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.”

Williams was honored for his portrayal of William S. Paley, the famed television executive. (Naomi Watts played his wife on the period show.) He was nominated in the supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category, and it was his second Emmy nomination following his nod in 1996 for “The Late Shift.”

The actor died last year from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident in Vermont. He was 71.

According to Vermont State Police at the time, the crash occurred when a driver of a vehicle attempted to turn left into a parking lot and collided with Williams, who was on a motorcycle. Williams was thrown from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

Earlier this year, the other driver involved in Williams’ fatal accident pled guilty to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting and avoided prison time.

On Wednesday, the “Everwood” star was honored by his “Feud” director and show creator Ryan Murphy, who called Williams “one of the greatest” on his verified Instagram.

Williams’ costar Chloë Sevigny also paid tribute to him on social media, writing in a celebratory Instagram post about the show’s Emmy nominations, “to our dear Treat, you are missed.”

“Feud” received four Emmy nominations for acting, including the one for Williams, and ten total. Diane Lane, Watts and Tom Hollander were the other actors who earned individual honors.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 15 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.

