Fort Bend County Clerk Beverly Walker Honored with 2024 Unity in Diversity Award

July 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a celebration of community service and commitment to diversity, Fort Bend County District Clerk Beverly Walker was awarded the prestigious Pakistani American Business & Professional Association’s 2024 Unity in Diversity Award. The award ceremony, held at Aga’s, was a vibrant event reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of southeast Texas.

A Beacon of Public Service

Beverly Walker, a dedicated public servant, expressed her gratitude and commitment to her role in Fort Bend County. “It’s a privilege to serve the public in Fort Bend County and Texas,” Walker stated. “Making public safety and providing justice in the management of the district courts in Texas’ most diverse county is my priority. Public safety, public service, equity, and excellence in delivering public service have always been my north star.”

The event, marked by an Indian and Southwest Asian theme, was a grand affair, attracting hundreds of public officials, private business leaders, and well-wishers from across southeast Texas, including Fort Bend and Harris Counties, where Walker’s career began and flourished.

A Trailblazer with Diverse Roots

Walker’s journey is a testament to her resilience and dedication. Born to African American, Caucasian, and Chinese American parents in rural Calvert and Marlin, Texas, she became one of the first black women to graduate from Texas A&M University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Languages. She moved to Houston to teach English and Spanish at Lamar High School before advancing her career as an admissions officer at Texas A&M. Walker furthered her education with a Master of Education from the University of Houston.

In 1989, while serving as the Direct Recruitment Committee program director at Texas Southern University, Walker made history by defeating 16-year incumbent Jim Westmoreland to become the first black woman elected to Houston City Council.

Championing Diversity and Inclusion

As District Clerk, Walker has been a staunch advocate for diversity. “I have worked to increase diversity in the District Clerk’s Office in hiring professional staff and employees at every level,” she said. Her efforts extend to diversifying the jury pool and contracting businesses and services that reflect the county’s demographics. Fort Bend County, with a population that is nearly 28 percent Caucasian, 25 percent Hispanic, 23 percent black, and 23 percent Asian, serves as a model of inclusivity.

Walker has also initiated Passport Fairs at public libraries across Fort Bend County, aiding citizens of all ages in acquiring passports, thereby fostering a more globally connected community.

A Legacy of Service and Achievement

Throughout the 1990s, Walker and her husband Sedrick built successful businesses while raising their three sons. Walker’s political career includes two runoff berths in U.S. Congress races and earning a law degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law. She was elected District Clerk in 2018 and secured resounding re-election in 2022.

Walker’s dedication to public service has not gone unnoticed. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Biden for her volunteer work. “Public service is what makes life worthwhile,” Walker said, reflecting on her achievements for taxpayers and families in Fort Bend County. She expressed gratitude to her family, friends, and supporters, whose encouragement and support make her efforts worthwhile.

Looking Ahead

Beverly Walker’s recognition with the Unity in Diversity Award is a testament to her unwavering commitment to public service, diversity, and community empowerment. Her work continues to inspire and set a standard for excellence in public service, making her a cherished figure in Fort Bend County and beyond.

