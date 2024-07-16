Skip to Content
Coronado’s Trey Gregory-Alford drafted by Angels

Published 10:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's something every young kid who plays sports thinks about. Making it to the pros. Trey Gregory-Alford gets to live it. The Coronado pitcher was drafted by the Los Angeles in round 11 of the Major League Baseball Draft.

"It's almost like a... 'We did it' type of feeling," Gregory-Alford said.

Gregory-Alford was projected to be drafted in the top 3 rounds. Instead, he fell all the way to the 11th round on the draft's final day. He says the experience was hard, but some things are worth waiting for.

"It's crazy," Gregory-Alford said. "I didn't think I'd make it this far this fast."

Gregory-Alford says he will sign with the Angels, forgoing a scholarship with the University of Virginia. Los Angeles made the 18-year-old an offer he couldn't refuse, giving him the green light to immediately pursue his MLB dream.

"It's pretty crazy, but it's awesome. You know, it's it's a good type of crazy. Getting your name called, it's definitely the most real thing. It's a good crazy though."

Gregory-Alford will meet with the Angels within the next week to sign with the club, making the beginning of his pro career official.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

