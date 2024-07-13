Pan Am will return to the skies in 2025 (for a special flight)

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week: A beloved former airline is making a brief – and expensive – victory lap, France celebrates its national holiday, and we spotlight a Pacific Northwest destination that should be on your travel list.

Flying high

Pan Am is synonymous with glamorous travel. Although the airline stopped flying in 1991, the name still emanates nostalgia and symbolizes an era before the words “overtourism” or “selfie stick” existed.

Now, there’s a chance to fly Pan Am again, provided you have deep pockets. Pan Am Brands, which owns the former airline’s licensing rights, will fly a special Pan Am-branded private jet on a 12-day trip from New York City in June 2025.

The “Tracing the Transatlantic” itinerary has stops in Bermuda, Lisbon, Marseille, London and Foynes, Ireland, all places that have significance to Pan Am and were on the airline’s old routes. The price tag? A cool $59,950 a person.

C’est la vie

This Sunday, July 14, is Bastille Day, and people all over France will be celebrating with parties, flags and fireworks. On top of that, the nation just wrapped up a snap election that saw more dramatic turns than a round of tennis at Roland Garros.

CNN’s Richard Quest recently visited the City of Light, exploring the spooky Paris Catacombs, visiting the secret apartment inside the Eiffel Tower and learning to make a perfect omelette.

But if you’d rather get out of the city, there’s no shortage of great things to do. The Cote d’Azur is one of the world’s most beautiful coastlines, the UNESCO-listed Mont Saint-Michel recently celebrated its centennial, and second city Marseille was beloved by the late Anthony Bourdain.

France is also more than the part located in Europe. In the South Pacific, the islands of French Polynesia are home to mouth-watering Chinese fusion food.

American spotlight: Tacoma

CNN Travel recently unveiled its top 10 best towns to visit for 2024. Nabbing the bronze medal was Tacoma, Washington.

Formerly known as “Grit City,” this Pacific Northwest charmer has plenty to offer. It’s the hometown of “Dune” author Frank Herbert and famed glass artist Dale Chihuly, both of whom are proudly represented locally. It’s also the perfect gateway to some of the area’s most beautiful natural sites, such as the Salish Sea, Mount Rainier and Olympic National Park.

Summertime blues in Europe

It’s summertime, but the living is not easy if you’re vacationing in Europe. Locals in Barcelona recently held protests and shot water guns at tourists to call attention to the rising costs of living in the city. Things will change, though, as Barcelona is moving to end apartment rentals to tourists by 2028.

And Spain isn’t the only place coping with overtourism. The picturesque Swiss Alpine village of Lauterbrunnen is considering an entry fee for tourists, similar to the one imposed by Venice this year.

Meanwhile, one resident of the pastel-colored houses in Notting Hill (made famous by the movie whose title is, creatively, “Notting Hill”) has spoken out about what it’s like to live inside a tourist attraction, complete with puppy renters, donation jars and early morning camera-wielders.

If all of this is making you just want to stay at home and burrow until peak travel season dies down, we don’t blame you. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have tested the best hotel-branded towels, PJs and scented candles that will make your home feel like a four-star resort.

In case you missed it

There’s an unexpected cause of damage to South Korea’s highest peak.

No, not erosion. It’s ramen soup broth.

Italy’s second-busiest airport is getting a new name.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was a Milan native.

Silkworm satay, anyone?

New laws mean Singaporean restaurants can put insects on the menu.

The world’s biggest winter theme park has opened.

Harbin, China, wants to be a year-round destination.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.