Full list of expected speakers at the Republican National Convention

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Republican National Convention has a range of speakers lined up for its convention next week, including potential vice presidential picks, lawmakers, governors and celebrities such as rapper Amber Rose and Dana White from the UFC, former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the RNC announced Saturday.

Republicans will gather Monday to Thursday in Milwaukee, where they will officially anoint Trump as their presidential nominee.

CNN reported earlier that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Trump aide Peter Navarro, who is expected to be released from prison next week, would also speak at the convention.

From Trump’s family, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump; Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife and the co-chair of the RNC; and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee and former Fox News host, will speak.

Here is the full list of expected speakers:

Elected officials and candidates

• Alabama Sen. Katie Britt

• Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

• Florida Sen. Rick Scott

• Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

• Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt

• Montana Sen. Steve Daines

• Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance

• South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

• Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn

• Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

• Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson

• Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake

• Indiana Rep. and Senate candidate Jim Banks

• Michigan Senate candidate and former Rep. Mike Rogers

• Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy

• Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown

• Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno

• Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick

• Virginia Senate candidate Hung Cao

• Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde

• West Virginia Gov. and Senate candidate Jim Justice and his bulldog, Babydog

• House Speaker and Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson

• House Majority Leader and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise

• House Majority Whip and Indiana Rep. Tom Emmer

• North Carolina Rep. and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson

• New York Rep. and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik

• Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

• Florida Rep. Michael Waltz

• Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

• Florida Rep. Byron Donalds

• Florida Rep. Brian Mast

• Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

• Michigan Rep. John James

• New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew

• South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace

• Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson

• Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz

• Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt

Governors

• Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

• Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

• North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

• South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

• Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

• Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Other officials and former officials

• Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

• North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

• Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

• East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway

• Dr. Ben Carson, former United States secretary of Housing and Urban Development

• Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Donald Trump

• Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence

• Peter Navarro, former director of United States Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy

• Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state

• Linda McMahon, former administrator of the Small Business Administration

• Newt Gingrich, former House speaker

• Lee Zeldin, former New York representative

Additional speakers

• Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition

• Tucker Carlson, television host

• Savannah Chrisley, television personality

• Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse

• Lee Greenwood, country music singer-songwriter

• Alina Habba, Trump campaign senior adviser

• Diane Hendricks, chair of ABC Supply

• Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

• Chris Janson, country music singer-songwriter

• Perry Johnson, businessman

• Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA

• Sean O’Brien, Teamsters president

• Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman

• Amber Rose, rapper and influencer

• David Sacks, venture capitalist and former CEO of Yammer

• Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods

• Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

• Steven and Zach Witkoff, businessmen

RNC leadership

• Chairman Michael Whatley

• Committee on Arrangements Chairwoman Anne Hathaway

• Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus

