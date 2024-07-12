Teller County Sheriff’s Office shares 7 cool tips for a hot summer

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - There are several heat advisories issued for southern Colorado as summer progresses.

As summer temperatures rise so does the rate of heat-related incidents.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says that taking these 7 precautions can help ensure you, your family members, visitors, and your neighbors can enjoy the summer weather safely.

1. NEVER leave children or pets alone in hot vehicles! Heat can quickly rise in a car- up to 20 degrees in just 10 minutes! If you see a child or pet in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

2. Check on family members and neighbors, especially those who are older, to be sure they are keeping cool.

3. If you have to be outside, drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

4. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses.

5. Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort but do not reduce body temperature.

6. Avoid high-energy activities.

7. Check on your pets-bring them inside and provide them with plenty of cool water.

For more on the heat advisories that have been issued, click here.