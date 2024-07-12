Investigation underway after wires found strung across popular bike trail near Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -

On Wednesday, July 10, a dirt bike rider found a wire that was deliberately strung across the Wilson Mesa Trail. The sheriff's office said this was the second wire found strung across the trail and that both were clearly intended to seriously injure someone. The rider was able to see the wire before hitting it and contacted authorities.

The SMCSO said this is "an act of indiscriminate violence," and could result in serious injuries or death.

The sheriff's office is working with the US Forest Service to identify a suspect and has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect from $500 to $1000. Some private donors have expressed interest in potentially matching or increasing the reward as well, the SMCSO said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office dispatch (970) 728-1911.

The Wilson Mesa Trail is located on USFS land between Silverpick and Woods Lake, near Placerville, just outside of Telluride.